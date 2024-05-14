South Africa: Inquests Into Apartheid-Era Deaths of Chief Albert Luthuli, Griffiths Mxenge and Booi Mantyi to Be Reopened - Lamola

analysis

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, acting on the recommendation of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), has decided to reopen inquests into the apartheid-era deaths of Chief Albert Luthuli, Griffiths Mxenge and Booi Mantyi.

"With these inquests, we open very real wounds which are more difficult to open 30 years into our democracy, but nonetheless, the interest of justice can never be bound by time; the truth must prevail," Lamola said on Tuesday night.

Luthuli, a renowned anti-apartheid activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on 21 July 1967. The official report stated that he was hit by a train near Gledthrow station, Groutville, KwaZulu-Natal.

He was Africa's first Nobel laureate, in 1960, and was president-general of the African National Congress (ANC) from December 1952 until his death.

In September 1967, an inquest held by the apartheid regime at the Magistrates' Court in Stanger, in the district of Lower Tugela, found the evidence...