Zimbabwe: Madure Calls for Better Preparations

Zimbabwe junior men's handball team coach Tafadzwa Madure says friendly matches ahead of their participation at the International Handball Federation Trophy Continental Phase Africa expected to take place later this year will help ensure they are prepared for the task.

Zimbabwe's junior (Under-20) side advanced to the continental phase when they came tops at the just-ended IHF Challenge Trophy Zone VI held at Chitungwiza Aquatic Complex and Sunrise Sports Club in Harare. Zimbabwe beat Zambia 35-31 in the junior men's final to defend the title they won in 2022, earning their ticket to the continental competition.

"Judging from experience like when we first went for the Continental Phase, I think the team needs to have more friendlies and play against big teams so that we can get exposure because the thing now is other countries have leagues for the junior teams like Under-20s.

"They have more game time whereas back home here, they will just be waiting for ball games at school and we are always encouraging them to join clubs.

"But now I think we need to have more games. Play against different teams, competitive teams, so that they can get to know and get the experience.

"Since it's going to be Zimbabwe and Zambia again representing Southern Africa, I think we need to work together in terms of training and preparations," said Madure.

This year's Zone VI tournament, saw a repetition of the 2022 edition in the final, with Zimbabwe's juniors beating Zambia in the final. Zambia won against Zimbabwe in the youth age group to progress to the continental event.

Madure attributed their success to teamwork.

"I think it's a well-deserved victory. The boys worked very hard as a team until we reached the finals.

"We had two of our best players who were injured but fortunately they managed to join the camp when we were about to start games.

"One of them is Felix Manyani. He was Under-18 last time, but we went with him for Brazzaville last year. So he is the one who was leading the team.

"And then we had Shawn Thomas injured as well. He is a good player he played for the youth again last time. He performed well.

"The team worked together for us to get that good result. We took every match seriously from the group stages up until the finals," said Madure.

Zimbabwe Handball Federation secretary general Edson Chirowodza admitted they needed to up their game this time around after struggling at the continental phase last year.

"The plan is to have more camps with the team so that they prepare for the Continental Championship and also organise more friendly matches with Zambia and other countries. It can help us to prepare for the upcoming event.

"We now need to have the players get more training, not just having three days, four days' camp and they break. But probably having a long-term camp, maybe one month or so in camp, and during the process also have competitive preparatory games," said Chirowodza.

Other countries that took part in the just-ended regional tournament include Mozambique, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi and Namibia.