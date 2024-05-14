Ethiopia: U.S. Special Envoy Mike Hammer Meets With Oromo Opposition Leaders, Discusses Political Challenges

14 May 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Mike Hammer, the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, engaged in discussions with notable opposition party leaders regarding the present political circumstances in Ethiopia as a whole, with a specific emphasis on the Oromia region.

Among the political figures who conversed with Hammer on Monday, 13 May, 2024, were Merera Gudina, the chairperson of the Oromo Federalist Congress (OFC), and Dawud Ibsa, the leader of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF).

In an interview with the Addis Standard, Merera highlighted that the conversation centered on "fundamental political issues concerning Ethiopia as a whole and Oromia specifically."

The chairman indicated that he provided the envoy with an overview of the overall political landscape in the nation.

According to Merera, the national dialogue process was a particular point of discussion. The chairman stated that he informed Hammer that "the national dialogue is not going to get the country anywhere, as it lacks inclusiveness and lacks trust among the general populace."

Merera disclosed that the recent assassination of Batte Urgessa, a political officer of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF), was also a topic of discussion. Merera cited Hammer, expressing shock at "Batte's murder and the detention of his family members."

Lemi Gemechu, OLF spokesperson, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that Hammer also held talks with the OLF Chairman, Dawud Ibsa, chairperson of the OLF, at the United States Embassy in Addis Abeba.

"Ambassador Hammer and Chairman Dawud had extensive discussions on crucial matters about the current political and security issues in Ethiopia. The Ambassador expressed his heartfelt condolences regarding the recent killing of the OLF political officer, Batte," the spokesperson tweeted.

The spokesperson further stated, "Dawud Ibsa briefed the Ambassador on critical issues such as the difficult political terrain the OLF had come through and the seriously difficult situation."

According to the tweet, the OLF Chairperson asked "for an immediate and unconditional release of OLF leaders who were unlawfully held in prison for years, the re-opening of OLF offices with unfettered access throughout Oromia, and the release of all political prisoners throughout the country."

The spokesperson said Ambassador Hammer acknowledged the "intimidating" and "difficult" situation the OLF has been facing, as briefed by Dawud Ibsa, and said he assured the OLF Chairman that the United States Government is diligently working to resolve the multifaceted conflicts in Ethiopia.

Hammer is in Ethiopia as part of a regional tour from 8 - 19 May. According to the U.S. State Department, Hammer will meet with the African Union, Ethiopian officials, and the Interim Regional Administration of Tigray to discuss the implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

The State Department stated that Hammer will also dialogue to end violence in the Oromia and Amhara regions of Ethiopia and investigate reports of human rights violations in these areas.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.