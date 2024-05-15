Morocco: Sahara - Strong Participation of Morocco in C24 Seminar in Venezuela

United Nations (New York) — A large delegation led by Morocco's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Omar Hilale, will take part from May 14 to 16, in the regional seminar of the C24 for the Caribbean, held in Caracas, Venezuela.

The Moroccan delegation is composed mainly of Redouane Houssaini, director of the United Nations and international organizations, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African cooperation and Moroccans living abroad.

This seminar will be an opportunity for the Moroccan delegation to inform the members of the Committee and other participants of the latest developments concerning the Moroccan Sahara, in particular the resounding support of the international community for the Autonomy Initiative.

More than 107 Member States support the Moroccan plan while around thirty Consulates General were inaugurated in Laâyoune and Dakhla, confirming the Moroccanness of the Sahara, as well as the unprecedented socio-economic and infrastructural development experienced by its two regions.

This meeting will also be marked by highlighting Algeria's role in the creation and maintenance of the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, and its historical, political and moral responsibility as the main party to this conflict, as confirmed by Security Council resolutions, including the resolution 2703, adopted on October 30, 2023.

These same resolutions consecrated the seriousness and credibility of the Moroccan Autonomy Initiative, as the one and only solution to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara and reaffirmed that the round tables, with the same four participants and in the same format, remain the only framework for leading the exclusively UN process in order to achieve a political, realistic, pragmatic, lasting and compromise solution to this dispute.

In addition, the two elected officials from the Moroccan Sahara: Ghalla Bahiya, of the Dakhla-Oued Eddahab Region and M'hamed Abba, of the Laâyoune-Sakia El Hamra Region, are participating in the seminar, at the invitation of the chair of the Committee, as has been the case for several years.