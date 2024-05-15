Zimbabwe: Kenya Scraps Travel Fees for Zimbabweans

KENYA has scrapped the Electronic Travel Authorisation fee for Zimbabweans visiting the East African country.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson, Mr Michael Chiwoneso Mukura said Zimbabweans are now only required to make a digital application.

"The Government of Kenya requires Zimbabwean travellers to apply for authorisation on the digital platforms for the purposes of identification," reads the statement.

The two countries share a common rich liberation war history and vision for prosperity, peace, and progress.

President William Ruto was in the country last month where he officially opened the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair.

President Ruto is on record saying his country would always stand with Zimbabwe and backed President Mnangagwa's call for increased trade among African states.