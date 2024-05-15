Rwanda: Beyond the Spectacle - Can Rwanda Bridge Gap Between Hosting and Competing?

Rwanda is going to host, from May 24 to June 1, the Basketball Africa League (BAL) playoffs for a fourth consecutive season since the competition's inception in 2021. And, for the first time, the finals will be without a local side.

APR basketball club, Rwanda's own champions, crashed out of the tournament early after finishing bottom of Sahara Conference in Dakar on May 12, with just two wins out of six games. Nigeria's Rivers Hoopers, AS Douanes of Senegal and Tunisian giants US Monastir finished in top three spots, respectively, and all secured tickets to the playoffs in Kigali.

In recent years, Rwanda has spared no effort in transforming itself into a prime destination for sporting events and competitions, garnering praise and admiration from around the globe. Yet, amidst this acclaim lies a stark reality: Rwanda's performance on the sports field itself leaves much to be desired.

The rise of Rwanda in sporting hospitality cannot be overstated. The country has organised multiple BAL finals, the African volleyball and basketball championships finals, the 73rd FIFA Congress and prestigious tennis and cricket competitions - all in the last four years.

The country will host the inaugural Veteran Clubs World Championship (VCWC) - where 150 participants including football icons such as Ronaldinho and George Weah are awaited - in September, the FIA General Assembly in December, and the 2025 UCI Road World Championships. The latter will be taking place in Africa for a historic first time in its 104-year history.

These endeavors not only showcase Rwanda's ability to manage and execute large-scale events but also significantly boost its international profile and tourism industry.

When it comes to actual competition, however, Rwanda's performance has often been lackluster. Take, for instance, the participation of Rwandan athletes in the Olympic Games or major football tournaments. Rwanda remains the only country in the region without a single Olympic medal, and has only qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals once. Local clubs, more often than not, bow out of continental competitions from the preliminary round.

The stark contrast between Rwanda's prowess in hosting and its performance in competitions raises a pertinent question: Should Rwanda perhaps shift its focus from competing to hosting for now?

There are compelling reasons to consider this proposition. Hosting sports events provides Rwanda with a unique opportunity to showcase its beauty, culture, and hospitality to the world. By prioritising hosting over competing, Rwanda can capitalize on its strengths and leverage sports as a tool for national development and global integration.

Investing heavily in sports infrastructure, like it has done with BK Arena, new-completion Amahoro Stadium upgrade, the Kigali Golf Resort & Villas, and Gahanga Cricket Stadium, can yield long-term dividends for Rwanda's economy. Revenue from the influx of visitors, athletes and fans alike, can stimulate growth in various sectors and create job opportunities.

The shift in focus does not imply an abandonment of sports altogether. It would rather allow the country ample time to, instead of chasing elusive victories, nurture a new generation of athletes. Investing in youth structures, training and coaching facilities can lay the foundation for long-term success, ensuring a sustainable pipeline of talent for the future.

As the adage goes, sometimes it is not about winning the game but about how you play it, and in Rwanda's case, playing the role of an exceptional host may just be the winning strategy.

The writer is an editor with The New Times