Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi Attends Key Meetings At Bahrain Summit

Manama — Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi recently participated in significant events at the 33rd Arab Summit in Manama, Bahrain. Fiqi joined his counterparts from the Arab League for a preparatory meeting ahead of the summit, where discussions centered on the agenda and the final preparations for the event.

The summit, scheduled to take place on Thursday, is expected to address various critical issues pertinent to the Arab world.

Fiqi's presence at the preparatory meeting underscores Somalia's commitment to engaging in regional dialogue and cooperation. As part of the Arab Ministerial Working Group, Fiqi participated in a session dedicated to supporting the Federal Republic of Somalia against violations of its territorial integrity.

The group's discussions emphasized the Arab world's solidarity with Somalia in its efforts to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity, particularly in light of a memorandum of understanding between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

The Arab League and its members, including Somalia, have expressed their opposition to the memorandum, which they consider to be a violation of Somalia's sovereignty. The Arab states have called for a united front in defending Somalia's territorial integrity and rejecting any actions that could further destabilize the region.

In addition to the Arab League meetings, Fiqi also attended the preparatory meeting of Arab foreign ministers to discuss the summit's agenda. These meetings are crucial for setting the tone and priorities for the upcoming summit, which is expected to address a wide range of issues, including regional security, economic cooperation, and social development.

Fiqi's active participation in these events highlights Somalia's growing role in regional diplomacy and its commitment to working with its Arab neighbors to address common challenges and promote stability and prosperity in the region.

As the Arab Summit in Bahrain gets underway, it will be crucial for Somalia and other participating countries to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation to address the complex challenges facing the Arab world today.