Somalia: Strengthening Bilateral Relations - Somalia's Minister of Interior Meets With Saudi Ambassador

Mogadishu, Somalia — On May 14, 2024, H.E Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, the Minister of Interior, Federal Affairs and Reconciliation of the Federal Government of Somalia, met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, H.E Ahmed Mohamed Almuwallad.

The meeting took place in Mogadishu, the capital city of Somalia, and was aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.

During the discussions, the leaders explored various avenues for collaboration, including security, economic development, and humanitarian assistance. They emphasized the importance of strengthening the partnership between Somalia and Saudi Arabia to achieve mutual goals and address shared challenges.

The Minister of Interior, H.E Ali Yusuf Ali Hosh, expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support in promoting peace and stability in Somalia.

He highlighted the progress made in the country's security sector, particularly in combating terrorism and piracy, and acknowledged the valuable contributions of Saudi Arabia in this regard.

Ambassador Ahmed Mohamed Almuwallad reiterated his country's commitment to supporting Somalia's development and stability. He emphasized the importance of continued cooperation in areas such as infrastructure development, education, and healthcare.

The Ambassador also expressed the Kingdom's readiness to assist Somalia in its efforts to combat terrorism and extremism.

Both leaders agreed on the need for increased collaboration in the areas of trade and investment. They discussed the potential for joint ventures in sectors such as agriculture, fisheries, and energy, which could contribute to economic growth and job creation in Somalia.

The meeting concluded with a commitment from both sides to continue working together to deepen the relationship between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

The leaders expressed their optimism about the future of the partnership and its potential to bring tangible benefits to the people of both nations.