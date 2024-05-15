Rwanda: Plan for Rwanda's First Defence University Underway, Says Minister

The government is planning to establish Rwanda's first national defence university, according to Minister of Defence Juvenal Marizamunda.

The country already has two higher learning institutions for defence studies; Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, and Rwanda Senior Command and Staff College in Nyakinama, which offer training for junior and senior officers up to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, and Colonel in some cases.

ALSO READ: Kagame tips new RDF officers on broader responsibilities beyond war

The courses offered at these two colleges are complemented by University of Rwanda (UR).

"We are about to establish a higher level, that is, the National Defence College, which will train officers from the rank of Colonel to General," Marizamunda told Members of Parliament on Tuesday, May 14.

"The three colleges will make up the National Defence University, which will also include a research institute and the Rwanda Peace Academy."

ALSO READ: President Kagame commissions over 500 officer cadets

He noted that the National Defence University will be independent from the University of Rwanda. Degrees will be offered by the defence university, instead of UR as is current practice.

"The process will begin very soon. Once we have established the National Defence College, the accreditation process for the National Defence University will begin," he said.