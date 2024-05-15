Egypt: FM Blames Israel for Gaza Crisis, Rejects Accusations of Egyptian Involvement

In a sharp rebuttal to Israeli claims, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry categorically rejected on Tuesday 14/5/2024 the suggestion that Egypt is to blame for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

His comments came in response to the Israeli Foreign Minister's recent demand for the reopening of the Rafah border crossing and the subsequent assignment of responsibility to Egypt for averting a humanitarian disaster in the region.

Minister Shoukry pointed out that the true root of the crisis lies in Israel's ongoing military presence and operations around the Rafah crossing, which severely compromise the safety and effectiveness of humanitarian efforts. He highlighted that these actions directly prevent the safe and efficient transport of aid into Gaza, exacerbating the dire conditions faced by civilians.

Asserting Israel's responsibility, Shoukry criticized its attempts to shift the blame to Egypt for a crisis precipitated by over seven months of aggressive Israeli military actions against Palestinian territories. These actions, he noted, have led to the deaths of over 35,000 individuals, predominantly women and children, and represent a blatant disregard for civilian life and welfare.

The Foreign Minister called on Israel to acknowledge and act upon its obligations as the occupying power, urging the Israeli government to facilitate the passage of aid through all land crossings it controls, to alleviate the suffering in Gaza. His forceful statements underscore the ongoing tension between Egypt and Israel regarding the management of Gaza's humanitarian needs and the broader political implications of the region's instability.