South Africa: Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa Names New Boxing SA Board

The new board, chaired by promoter Sifiso Shongwe, has been tasked with restoring the integrity of boxing in South Africa.

Minister of Sports Zizi Kodwa has announced the new Boxing South Africa (BSA) board which is charged with leading the facelift of the sport in the country. The new board will be in place until May 2027.

Respected boxing promoter Sifiso Shongwe will chair the new board. He is joined by sports psychologist Koketjo Tsebe, sports journalist Romy Titus and Luxolo September, the chief of communications at the Confederation of African Football.

Rounding off the seven-member board are Nande Mheshe, Luvuyo Precious Bayeni and the sole surviving member of the previous board, Sakhiwe Sodo. These board members were picked from 14 hopefuls who attended interviews.

Kodwa has tasked the new board with revitalising the sport of boxing in South Africa and returning it to the great heights it once scaled.

The minister encouraged the newly elected suits to come up with a renewal and recovery strategy and to ensure good corporate governance and ethical leadership at the floundering federation.

"The time has come for all leadership, managers, trainers and boxers to put all squabbles behind. I urge the South African boxing fraternity to return to the arenas and boxing and to lift boxing in South Africa," Kodwa said.

The minister...