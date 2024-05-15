Rwanda: Justin Nsengimana On Fostering Unity Through His Music

Justin Nsengimana, whose songs focus on commemorating the victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, has embraced a musical approach to making music about civil engagement to play his part as a proud citizen.

Nsengimana started doing music in 2015, a decision he made as his contribution of to offer counseling through songs using his gift. He has released over thirty songs which include 'Tuzamutora', 'Twaje Gushima' and 'Turashimira Paul Kagame' among others.

The singer recently released two songs which applaud the great governance of Rwanda highlighting the president's role and commitment to unite and promote democracy among Rwandans.

"My art emphasizes mobilizing unity among Rwandans, nurturing our historical heritage and teaching about civil engagement. I have always wanted to play my part as a young person and this felt like the perfect way to do it," said Nsengimana.

The singer added that his music reminds young people of the power that lies within them, an encouragement to stand firm in the culture.

The two new releases 'Tuzamutora' and ' Twaje Gushima', he said is a dedication to the president as a gratitude for all his has done for the country and a symbol of continuous trust in him by voting for him during the upcoming presidential elections in July, 2024.

"My call is to constantly remind the youth of their vital role in building our nation through my music which is why I not only write songs about commemoration but also music that contributes to the overall peace and patriotism in our beautiful country," he said.

The singer is committed to further contribute to the unity of the country through his art, applauding the incredible work that has been done by great leaders and empowering the young generation to learn from them and take action in the ongoing development of the country.