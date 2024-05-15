Rwanda: Why Rwanda Is Mulling GM Maize Crop Varieties

Rwanda is mulling over the adoption of genetically modified maize crop varieties to cope with the devastating pests such as Fall Armyworm that affect maize production, Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) said.

Maize is the third largest crop in Rwanda and is largely produced by smallholder farmers.

GMOs are organisms such as crops that have gene(s) inserted from the same or unrelated organism using genetic engineering methods, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

These genes, FAO notes, confer beneficial traits such as pest resistance, ability to grow in extreme and unfavourable conditions and increased nutrient levels among others.

The proposal to adopt GM maize crop seeds comes after Rwanda, on February 21, 2024, published in its Official Gazette a law governing biosafety, which seeks to ensure that genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are handled, transferred and used safely in the country.

"We believe that in the coming years we will have good varieties that will be disseminated to farmers. We already have confined trials for cassava crops that are in a controlled environment.

We are working with the ministry of environment on how to disseminate the varieties in a few farmers' fields to see the adaptability of these varieties. We are bringing partners on board such as research centres. Then we will shift from cassava to maize and then we go to Irish Potatoes," said Telesphore Ndabamenye, the Director General of Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) during a meeting, last week, with stakeholders to discuss about agro-inputs and prepare the forthcoming agriculture seasons.

He reiterated that GM crop varieties can do better amidst the effects of climate change such as drought and invasion of pests and diseases.

"Our scientists believe in it. We will bring in more partners once the plan is already developed. We have started with awareness around it because we have to alleviate misunderstanding and confusion around GMOs. We already have a partnership with one regional research centre," he said.

Push for GM maize crop varieties comes after armyworms built resistance to pesticides, according to farmers.

Fall armyworm is an insect pest that feeds on more than 80 crop species, causing damage to cereals such as maize, rice, sorghum, legumes, among others.

Evariste Tugirinshuti, the president of Rwanda Maize Farmer Cooperatives Federation said some farmers lost between 20 per cent and 40 per cent of the produce.

Fall armyworm was first detected in Central and Western Africa in early 2016 according to the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE).

In Rwanda, armyworm was suspected to be present in February 2017 in the Mushishito wetland in Nyamagabe District, and was confirmed the following month by the Ministry of Agriculture.

By the end of April 2017, the outbreak had been reported in all 30 districts of the country and had infested an estimated 17,521 hectares of maize out of 46,403 planted.

These pests attacked 91.7 per cent of the maize and sorghum planted in Nyamagabe District, and 100 per cent of the maize planted in Nyanza and Muhanga districts.

Malawi's first Bt maize trials show promise

Malawi has reported excellent performance of the first Bt Maize Confined Field Trial (CFTs) planted on December 26, 2023.

Bt maize/ Bt corn is a variant of maize that has been genetically altered to express one or more proteins from the bacterium Bacillus thuringiensis including Delta endotoxins.

The protein is poisonous to certain insect pests.

"We were testing insect resistance to Fall Armyworm. Whereas the Bt maize variety withstood the insect, the ordinary maize which does not have the Bt gene was eaten up by the insects," said Dr Abel Sefasi, a molecular biologist who is the chief scientist in the project.

The scientists noted that the varieties have shown that they can withstand Fall Armyworm

"Looking at the performance of the Bt crop now at these confined trials, we can clearly see that those that were treated with traits of tolerance have done better than the untreated maize. Farmers in Malawi will benefit as they will have seeds that tolerate insect pests such as Fall armyworm," the Secretary General of Seed Trade Association of Malawi ( STAM) Nessimu Nyama said.

According to Dr Sefasi, it will take another three seasons for the scientists to introduce the BT crop into for multi- locational trials across the country. This will only happen if the National Biosafety Authority of Malawi approves the trials as successful based on their safety and ability to withstand the Fall Armyworm.

The expected time for this crop to be on the market may be well after 2028.

About four years ago, the country also approved the commercialization of Bt cotton which has since been taken up by thousands of farmers in Malawi.

About 94% of the land in Malawi is currently planted with the Bt cotton.

Ethiopia is ready for TELA Bt maize variety release In Ethiopia, Bt cotton is out in the field as a fully commercial crop.

TELA maize has also completed all regulatory stages and should be ready for variety release. At the same time, scientists say that work is progressing well on late blight resistant potatoes.

The Bt maize planted in western Kenya is already showing resistance to the destructive stem borer and fall armyworm pests, which will help farmers reduce their use of pesticide sprays.

The Bt maize research was part of Kenya's 10-year Agricultural Sector Transformation and Growth Strategy.

Kenya lifted a 10-year ban on cultivating and importing genetically modified (GM) crops in October 2022.