Kenya: New KCC Starts Search for New MD As Nixon Sigey's Term Ends

New KCC has advertised for the position of a managing director as Nixon Sigey's term comes to an end after serving for three terms and five months.

The New Kenya Co-operative Creameries Limited, a State Corporation and one of Kenya's largest dairy processors, is seeking an exceptional leader to fill the role of the top executive.

Mr Sigey secured a third extraordinary term in 2020 after then Agriculture Minister Peter Munya extended his tenure, a move that sparked a court case aimed at halting the extension.

Although his new term was originally scheduled to conclude in January of this year, he remained in office until the position was advertised this week.

The successful candidate will be tasked with overseeing the operations of the company, which boasts a portfolio of brands such as KCC Finest Butter, KCC Superfine Ghee, Gold Crown Milk, KCC Fresh Milk, Safariland Milk Powder, KCC Mala, and La Yoghurt.

Applicants are required to have a proven track record in business leadership, demonstrating the ability to deliver results, think innovatively, and lead a high-performing management team. Additionally, candidates must meet the provisions of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Interested individuals who meet the qualifications are encouraged to submit their applications in hard copies, including a detailed curriculum vita, current salary information, copies of relevant certificates and testimonials, and contact details of at least three referees.

The search for a new managing director comes at a time when the state-owned firm is grappling with a myriad of challenges including unstable cash flow that has seen the company delay in paying farmers their dues for months.