South Africa: Engineer Overseeing Collapsed George Building Faced Disciplinary Probe - South African News Briefs - May 15, 2024

Engineer Overseeing Collapsed George Building Faced Disciplinary Probe

Atholl Mitchell, the consulting engineer responsible for overseeing the construction of the apartment block in George that collapsed last week, was under investigation by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) at the time of the deadly incident, reports News24. The ECSA had recommended in February that Mitchell be charged with breaches of its code of conduct following a complaint lodged in December 2022, though details were not provided. The council's disciplinary proceedings against Mitchell were ongoing, with a hearing yet to take place. Mitchell's company, Mitchell and Associates, was named as the principal agent for the collapsed building site. The death toll from the collapse climbed to 33 by Tuesday afternoon.

Ramaphosa Signs Controversial NHI Bill Amid Election Backlash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has faced criticism from various quarters, including opposition parties and business groups, over his decision to sign the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law just 13 days before the general elections, reports News24. While defending the move as a step towards ensuring equality and access to quality healthcare for all South Africans, opposition parties like the DA and EFF have raised concerns about the bill's potential impact on the healthcare system and its implementation challenges. Some have accused Ramaphosa of using the bill as a political ploy to garner votes, while others have welcomed the decision as long overdue. The signing of the bill has sparked a nationwide debate, with legal challenges and further scrutiny expected as the country gears up for the elections.

Gang Member Gets Double Life Terms for Riverlea Crime Spree

Tyrone Jones, a 24-year-old self-proclaimed member of the Fast Guns gang in Gauteng, has been handed two life sentences plus an additional 122 years in prison by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, reports News24. Jones terrorized the Riverlea community from September 2021 until his arrest in June 2022, committing crimes like murder, aggravated robbery, and robbery against victims as young as 12 years old. He murdered two people in June 2022 - one shooting randomly into a yard killing an innocent bystander, and the other an Uber driver he robbed. Jones was convicted on 13 counts related to the crime spree after community members came forward with complaints that police neglected cases against him. The National Prosecuting Authority praised community involvement in ending Jones' reign of terror.

Truck Driver Found Guilty of Murder in Deadly Pongola Crash That Killed 20

The truck driver, Sibusiso Siyaya, involved in the devastating Pongola crash in September 2022 that claimed the lives of 20 people, most of them schoolchildren, has been found guilty of 20 counts of murder by the KwaZulu-Natal High Court, reports IOL. Siyaya, 28, was initially charged with culpable homicide but later faced murder charges. The crash occurred when the truck he was driving collided head-on with a bakkie carrying 18 children and two adults. Post-mortem reports revealed the victims, some as young as five years old, died from blunt head and chest trauma and head injuries. Siyaya was also convicted of reckless and negligent driving and failure to perform duties after the accident. The sentencing proceedings are expected to take place on Wednesday.

Tragic Child Killing Spurs Hunt for Hijackers

Minister of Police Bheki Cele said additional resources and capabilities from other agencies have been brought in to assist the investigation into the fatal shooting of 5-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane during a hijacking in Soshanguve, reports IOL. Phalane was shot dead after running out to welcome his father who had just returned home when hijackers took the family's Toyota bakkie. Cele, speaking after meeting the grieving family, wondered if the killers understood the devastation they'd caused. Meanwhile, Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie offered a R250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the tragic killing of the young boy who dreamed of becoming a lawyer.

