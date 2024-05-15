Mauritius and Slovakia to Explore Opportunities to Enhance Economic Cooperation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Maneesh Gobin, met the newly-designated Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Slovak to Mauritius, His Excellency Vladimír Grácz, on Tuesday 14 May 2024 at the Ministry.

Ambassador Vladimír Grácz presented his Letter of Credentials to the President of the Republic, His Excellency Prithvirajsing Roopun, earlier during the day.

He is stationed in Pretoria, South Africa, with accreditation to Mauritius.

During the meeting, Minister Gobin and Ambassador Grácz exchanged views on world affairs with particular emphasis on promoting peace, enhancing security, and resolving conflicts.

They also discussed possible avenues of cooperation between the two countries, including trade and investments and higher education.

Mauritius trades with Slovakia on preferential basis (duty free and quota free) under the Interim Economic Partnership Agreement (IEPA).

Mauritius endeavours to boost its exports, especially garments and special sugar, to Slovakia and to attract an increasing number of Slovak tourists.

In 2023, approximately 5,200 visitors from Slovakia visited Mauritius, underlining the potential for even greater engagement and exchange between the two countries.

Mauritius and the Slovak Republic established diplomatic relations on 31 May 1995.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade