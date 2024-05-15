South Africa: DA to Address the Media Outside Union Buildings On Its Next Steps to Stop the Unconstitutional NHI Bill

press release

Tomorrow, Wednesday, 15th of May 2024, Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube, DA Shadow Minister for Health, Michele Clarke and DA Shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom will address the media about the DA's next steps to stop the unconstitutional NHI bill following the signing ceremony by president Ramaphosa.

This Bill will in its current form does not meet constitutional muster. More critically, it will not solve the widespread public health crisis in South Africa. The signing of this Bill despite resounding opposition to it; is nothing but an electioneering tool by the uncaring ANC.

The DA will outline the substantive flaws in the Bill for the healthcare system; the botched parliamentary process and the next legal steps to be followed.

Members of the media are invited to attend the press briefing.

The details are as follows:

Date: 15 May 2024

Time: 15:00

Venue: Outside the Union Buildings, Pretoria

Pin location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/xM8YhshDqfjfqNeV8