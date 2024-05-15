Kenya: DIB Bank Kenya Makes First Profit in 7 Years

15 May 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Phidel Kizito

Nairobi — DIB Bank Kenya, a subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank, has posted its first gross profit since launching operations in Kenya in 2017.

In the three months ended March 31, 2024, the lender's profit before tax improved to Sh6.3 million, representing a 105 percent jump from a similar period in 2023.

The shariah-compliant bank posted a loss of Sh125 million during a comparable period last year.

It says that the growth was driven by rising core revenues, non-funded income, and lower impairment charges.

Likewise, the balance sheet expanded by 49 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Sh28.2 billion compared to Sh18.8 billion, supported by growth in customer deposits.

For instance, customer deposits across all segments expanded by 49 percent to hit Sh21.6 billion.

"Despite a challenging economic environment, DIB Kenya has demonstrated resilience and achieved growth across all the key parameters. This strong performance is a testament to DIB UAE's long-term commitment to the Kenyan market and the acceptance of its emerging position as an important banking player in Kenya," DIB Bank Board Member Steve Mainda said.

"We have been investing steadily for long term returns by focusing on our people, systems, and delivery channels and will continue to do so as required by our long-term objectives in Kenya."

DIB Bank's liquidity remained healthy at 36 percent, compared to the statutory requirement of 20 percent.

"The future looks positive with a projected full-year profitability for 2024. This outlook is anchored on a strong balance sheet, stable capitalization and liquidity levels, a sustained focus on managing asset quality, and the continuous implementation of efficient business models."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.