South Africa: The Legacy of Nelson Mandela 30 Years After His Election As President

Nelson Mandela became South Africa's first black president in May 1994. His election ended more than three centuries of white rule in South Africa.

Mandela's African National Congress (ANC) party won 252 of 400 seats in the first democratic elections of South Africa's history.

As part of the inauguration ceremony, he pledged his allegiance to South Africa and his determination to continue his work for reconciliation.

Thirty years later, South Africans are heading to polls 29 May, and for the first time, the ANC is struggling to win a majority.

Unemployment, inequality and high levels of crime are symptomatic of the problem.

However, all parties still praise the legacy of Mandela, known and celebrated by his local name, Madiba.

At the Nelson Mandela Foundation, chief archivist Razia Saleh talked RFI through his legacy and current problems in South Africa.