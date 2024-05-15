South Africa: George Building Consultant Previously Faced an Engineering Council Probe, but Evidence Insufficient to Prove Transgression

14 May 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

The multibillion-rand construction industry in the Cape is in the spotlight after the catastrophic collapse of a building in George, with the death toll on Monday at 32 and rising.

Addressing the media at the site of the collapsed building in George on Monday, eight days after the disaster, the minister of public works, Sihle Zikalala, disclosed that the main contractor, Liatel Developments, was not registered with the Construction Industry Development Board.

This was, he said, as a result of a loophole in current legislation affecting only "private sector clients".

Liatel oversaw the construction of the four-storey apartment block on Erf 15098, which was due to be occupied in August, while Mitchell & Associates served as structural and civil engineers and as the principal agent.

The plans for the ill-fated 75 Victoria project were signed off by the consulting engineer Atholl Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the Engineering Council Of South Africa (Ecsa) has confirmed to Daily Maverick through its spokesperson, Basetsana Khoza, that the body had received a complaint "about a registered person, which prompted an investigation as per the mandate of the council".

Daily Maverick specifically named engineer Mitchell in our query to the Esca, as sources disclosed that a complaint had been lodged about his conduct on building sites but that "nothing had come of it".

Khoza said in that instance "there was insufficient evidence, based on the investigation, to...

