Seychelles: India's Indigo Airline to Offer Flights to Seychelles in October

IndiGo, one of the fastest growing air carriers from India, intends to launch flights to Seychelles in October 2024, according to the Seychelles Civil Aviation Authority (SCAA).

The authority announced on Friday that this follows bilateral aviation talks between Seychelles and India last week.

The airline is expected to conduct three weekly flights to the archipelago and is currently in final discussions with its authority in India, to secure all necessary approvals. IndiGo is also in discussion with the authorities in Seychelles.

The discussion aims to focus on the further liberalisation of the air transport arrangement between the two countries to introduce fresh provisions. It will also create more opportunities for airlines of both countries to enjoy greater operational flexibility.

The chief executive of SCAA, Garry Albert, said that the launch of these flights by IndiGO is a direct result of the modern air services framework between our two countries.

"These arrangements negotiated by the government yield tangible results and it is the people of Seychelles who reap the ultimate benefits," he added.

During the discussion, Albert noted the importance of such engagement, highlighting that the "sustenance of our excellent bilateral relations hinges on our two sides regularly engaging in dialogue to find new avenues to strengthen our partnership. India's growth in the aviation sector has been impressive and the rest of the world watches in awe as the country becomes an important international hub in the region, supporting global economic growth".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Seychelles Transport Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Shri Asangba Chuba Ao, joint jecretary for the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India, who headed the Indian delegation, emphasised the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries for many decades. As a result, Seychelles is becoming an up and coming destination of choice for Indian tourists.

He said that there has been an increasing interest by Indian carriers to operate direct flights to Seychelles. The demand for travel to Seychelles is increasing significantly, as such, making these talks important to create the space to facilitate commercial air operations, for the mutual benefits of the two countries.

Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and India signed an Air Services Agreement in 2015 that airlines of both countries have been using as the basis for their operations.

The two countries are currently connected by a direct Air Seychelles flight to Mumbai once a week. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline was conducting five weekly flights to India. Despite the dip in frequency on the route, there has been a growth of over 50 percent in Indian visitors to Seychelles from 2022 to 2023.

During the talks, Seychelles was also informed of the interest of a second Indian carrier to start flights to Seychelles, in the near future.

India is the world's fifth largest economy leapfrogging France and the UK. Having undergone tremendous transformation over the years, India has positioned itself among the most chosen destinations by many tourists and as a medical tourism destination for Seychellois. Other travellers seek educational opportunities and other professional development options.