Tunisia: World Anti-Doping Agency Lifts Sanctions On Tunisian Sport

Tunis — The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has decided to lift the sanctions imposed on Tunisian sport with immediate effect after confirming that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has complied with international standards, the Ministry of Youth and Sports announced on Tuesday.

WADA had imposed sanctions on Tunisian sport on April 30 for the NADA's failure to comply with its recommendations regarding the full implementation of the 2021 version of the World Anti-Doping Code in its legal texts.

On May 2, the decree on the administrative and financial regulation of the National Anti-Doping Agency was published in the Official Journal of the Republic of Tunisia, incorporating the changes requested by WADA in order to achieve full compliance with international standards.