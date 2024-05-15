Tunisia: Agriculture - Showroom Dedicated to Promotion of Olive Oil Inaugurated in ONH

Tunis, May 14 — A showroom dedicated to the promotion of Tunisian olive oil was inaugurated, Tuesday, at the National Olive Oil Office (ONH), by Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources and fishing, Abdelmonem Belati.

This exhibition room, with an area of 30 m2, will present to Tunisians and tourists the varieties and brands of Tunisian olive oil that have won medals in international competitions.

Belati underlined the strategic importance of olive oil for the national economy, affirming that the showroom of Tunisian olive oil is part of a global approach promotion of this product.

He recalled that the production of olive oil reached 220,000 tonnes during the 2023/2024 season, affirming that 128,654 tonnes were exported with a value of 3,436 MD from November 1, 2023 to the end of April 2024.

Furthermore, 14,175 tonnes of packaged oil were exported with a value of 407 MD over the same period.

Olive oil export revenues thus recorded a positive development of 91% compared to the same period of the previous season. An improvement of 27% was also recorded in terms of quantities of packaged olive oil exported.

A marketing programme of 190,000 tonnes of olive oil by the end of October 2024, has been put in place by the government which gives absolute priority to this sector, the minister said, pointing out that Tunisia aims to achieve a production of one million tonnes of olive oil, through a better distribution of cultivated areas, the intensification of irrigated areas and the promotion of scientific research.

The inauguration of this showroom is part of the Tunisian agriculture week which celebrates National Agriculture Day (May 12) and the 60th anniversary of the agricultural evacuation.