Zimbabwe: More Tributes for Swanepoel

Tributes continue to pour in for former Commercial Farmers Union (CFU) leader Mr Nick Swanepoel who died on May 8 in South Africa.

He was 76.

Mr Swanepoel died after a long illness.

The national leadership led by President Mnangagwa has already conveyed condolence messages to the Swanepoel family.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe described him as a dedicated farmer who contributed significantly to the agricultural sector.

"He participated in various programmes with a vision to uplift and improve the agricultural industry. His contributions and amazing work will forever be remembered," he said.

Grain Marketing Board (GMB) board chairman Ms Joylyn Ndoro described Mr Swanepoel as a successful and renowned commercial farmer specialising in livestock, tobacco and cereal production.

"His contribution to the Zimbabwean agricultural sector and his role in ensuring food security cannot be understated," she said.

Mr Swanepoel was born in Lusaka, Zambia, on June 19, 1948 and moved to Zimbabwe with his family in 1963. He served as a GMB board member from May 1, 2019, until his death.

He sat on various boards such as the Commercial Farmers Union, Burley Marketing Zimbabwe, Barclays Bank (now called First Capital Bank), Agricultural Finance Corporation (AFC), among others.