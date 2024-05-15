Zimbabwe: Hyatt Regency Considers More Local Investments

The infrastructural developments being championed by President Mnangagwa will make Zimbabwe an attractive destination for investment and tourism, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

He was speaking in Harare yesterday at the occasion to mark the opening of the Hyatt Regency Harare -- The Meikles, where President Mnangagwa was the guest of honour.

Hyatt Regency noted that Zimbabwe has so far been impressive as an investment destination and they are already considering investing in other areas in the country.

"This event is testimony to the policy pronouncements made by our guest of honour that Zimbabwe is Open for Business," said VP Chiwenga.

"The President is a visionary and wise leader. He championed the extraordinary infrastructural developments in road rehabilitation, construction, and upgrading of airports and border posts.

"These developments will surely make Zimbabwe an attractive destination for investment and tourism and resultantly, an increase in hotel occupancy including the Hyatt Regency Harare.

"Tourism continues to play a critical role in job creation and is one of the top foreign currency earners in our economy.

"I am therefore proud to be part of this event where we are witnessing the unveiling of the Hyatt Regency brand in Zimbabwe, which is a renowned hotel brand the world over.

"It is gratifying to welcome the Hyatt Regency brand to Zimbabwe, especially now when the tourism sector is improving and recovering from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," said VP Chiwenga. He said President Mnangagwa through his God-given wisdom identified the tourism sector as one of the key sectors to anchor Zimbabwe's economic recovery.

Through the National Development Strategy 1 and the Tourism and Recovery Growth Strategy, VP Chiwenga said, the President laid the foundation for tourism growth.

VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa has instilled the spirit of ensuring quality service delivery as he continuously preaches that none but Zimbabweans will develop Zimbabwe.

"He is, indeed, a tried and tested leader, and with him in charge, Government will certainly deliver on its promises to the people," said VP Chiwenga.