Zimbabwe: RGM Diamonds Theft Case Takes New Twist

The case of a Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ) Diamond Inspector and his four accomplices who are facing allegations of stealing a package containing diamonds that was meant for shipping to the United Arab Emirates has taken another twist after it emerged that the company, Erleen Gold Trading DMCC Dubai, bought the diamonds unprocedurally as it did not go through the bidding process.

This was revealed yesterday while the defence was cross examining the investigating officer during bail application.

Silas Chirume (54), a Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe Diamond Inspector, Edward Jacob Gunda (62) who is employed by Anjin Investments at RGM International Airport as Assistant Security Manager, Maison Phiri (37), a Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe Diamond Evaluator, Steven Wahita (56) employed by Anjin investments at RGM International Airport as Security Supervisor and Isaac Muripa (37), a Detective Constable at CID MFFU Harare attached to RGM International Airport, are facing theft charges.

Defence lawyers Mr Joseph Nemaisa and Mr George Manokore told the court that the complainant Paolo Persico representing Erleen Gold Trading DMCC from Dubai bought the diamonds unprocedurally as it did not take part in the bidding process for the diamonds in question.

The lawyers said Persico was again not on the viewing list hence a blanket bidding was conducted.

Mr Manokore questioned the investigating officer on why they were not arresting Lieutenant Colonel Tapfumaneyi Mhuka and Kim Song since they are the ones who signed the packing list and the release order.

Mr Manokore also put it to the investigating officer that what they did was selective application of the law.

The defence lawyers told the court that their clients are good and proper candidates for bail since all of them are of fixed aboard.

The matter was deferred to today for bail ruling. Allegations are that on April 17, 2024 at around 9am, Anjin Investments (Pvt) Ltd undertook a diamond packing exercise in preparation for shipping diamonds to the United Arab Emirates to a company called Erleen Gold Trading DMCC Dubai.

During packing, personnel from Anjin, Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe, a member from CID Minerals Flora and Fauna Unit (MFFU), Harare and the customer, Paolo Persico, representing Erleen Gold Trading DMCC Dubai, were present.

The accused persons were part of the personnel responsible for packing 100 parcels into 10 bags before they were sealed in a trunk.

Investigations by the police revealed that it was at this time that the accused persons connived and stole one sachet containing diamonds weighing 98.20 carats.

On May 3, 2024, the consignment was shipped to the customer in the United Arab Emirates, who upon receiving the consignment discovered that parcel number 39, containing diamonds weighing 98.20 carats, was missing.

The MMCZ was notified of the anomaly and it reported the matter to the police, leading to an investigation.

Six days later, detectives from CID MFFU Harare went and reviewed CCTV camera footage at Anjin's offices at the airport to establish what had transpired on April 17, 2024 when the packing process took place.

During review of the footage, Chirume, who was packing some bags, was observed picking one parcel which contained the diamonds and placing it in his right trousers pocket in full view of the other accused persons.

Chirume was then arrested and he implicated Phiri, Gunda, Wahita and Muripa.

He told the police that they shared US$4 000 each after they sold the diamonds to a person only known as Boss Guzu for US$20 000.

Chirume also led the police to the recovery of a silver Honda Fit, registration number AFA 1397, which he bought for US$3 200 using his share of the loot.

The other accused persons were arrested on separate occasions, where Phiri told the police that he used part of his share to pay school fees. Police managed to only recover US$1 000 from him.

Gunda told the police that he got US$3 800 as part of his share and that he lost US$2 000 to soccer betting, while he used US$1 700 to pay school fees and other welfare issues.

The diamonds were valued at approximately US$31 010,53 and only US$1 000 was recovered.