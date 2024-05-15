Zimbabwe: Sibanda Targets ZRU Top Post

Former Zimbabwe rugby international, Gerald Sibanda, has announced his candidature for the post of president in the upcoming elections set for May 25.

He is set to go against the incumbent Aron Jani, among other candidates, who will run for the top rugby job. Sibanda, who has done well in terms of football development with his partnership with Spanish side Real Betis, feels it's now time he gives to the sport that gave him a name in the sporting fraternity.

"Having played international rugby for Zimbabwe and now having managed to be into sports administration, I feel now is the time for me to give back to the rugby community," said Sibanda.

In a social media post announcing his desire to run the rugby board in the country, Sibanda said he wanted to see the game grow.

"A call from the land of my fathers. A time to sweat, a time to play, and now a set time to lead the game I conquered with my brothers, the game I love, our great people of Zimbabwe, to unite the motherland and take Zimbabwe Rugby back to first class rugby. Let the land heal, oh son of man, son of the soil, God bless Zimbabwe Rugby, Amen," wrote Sibanda.

His objectives include growing the women's game in line with the Government's mantra of leaving no place and no one behind.

Sibanda wants to see a professional domestic league, infrastructure development, and grassroots development of the game in schools and academies.

He had a successful career across the Globe between 2006-2018 and played semi and professional rugby in South Africa, Scotland and Romania among other countries.

Sibanda is widely celebrated in International 7s Rugby after a decorated World Sevens Series career between 2007-2012 with the iconic Zimbabwe Cheetahs team, winning bowls and shields, as well as individual accolades, notably being the Top Try Scorer at the Sevens Rugby World Cup in Dubai in 2009 for Zimbabwe.

Sibanda was named in the best Sevens Rugby team in World Rugby in December 2009.

He has featured in three Rugby World Cups representing Zimbabwe, firstly as vice-captain of the junior national team at the Under-19 World Cup in Durban, South Africa, in 2005.

He led Zimbabwe to World Cup glory in 2009, beating Ireland in the final and scoring a try as Zimbabwe won the bowl to take home a World Cup trophy.

After retiring from rugby as a player, he was appointed assistant manager for the Zimbabwe 7s rugby team in 2018, a year that saw the team participate at the Sevens Rugby World Cup in San Francisco, the US, and being crowned champions of Africa later in the year. He also made 30 appearances for the Zimbabwe Sables between 2006-2016.