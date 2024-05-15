Zimbabwe: Chibvuri Happy With Local Golfers' Performances

Sports Reporter

PROFESSIONAL golfer Biggie Chibvuri believes there were better chances of a Zimbabwean to win the 2024 edition of the FBC Zimbabwe Open Golf Championship at Royal Harare over the weekend.

Chibvuri was one of the eight locals, who managed to make the cut and was satisfied with how he played.

The former Hillside Golf Club player who came up through the MARUPS junior golf development said he was happy with his overall performance.

The tournament was won by South African Micheal Hollick's 20-under-par score which was two shots ahead of compatriot Darren Fitchard who finished on 18-under.

Scott Vincent was the best placed on 14-under and lying third as his young brother Kieran was two shots behind on 12-under with Ben Follet Smith was tied on position six on 11-under.

Robson Chinhoi was on position 29-on two-under as amateur golfer Mathew Bramford was placed 38th on level par.

FBC Holdings headline the list of sponsors for the event, which had a lucrative prize fund of R2 million.

The associate sponsors were Old Mutual, Delta Beverages, and OK Zimbabwe while the anchor sponsors, included Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe and Sahwira Events.

Chibvuri was part of the 144 players who took part in the four-day event between Thursday and Sunday.

"I am very happy to be part of the few players who made the cut. The tournament was very tough and making it through four rounds is an achievement for me.

"I think we had better chances of seeing a local winning the tournament on home soil. We had high chances of having a local taking to the podium and Scott Vincent emerging as the best-placed local.

"The field was challenging and we are hopeful to have a champion shortly."

Chibvuri, who has seen action in West Africa where he competes in Ghana, Nigeria, and Cote d'Ivoire, returned home in December.

"I returned home in December and I am happy with the amount of game time we are receiving back home.

"There were several tournaments before the Zimbabwe Open and it gave us opportunity to came with good form.

"There are a lot of positives as we had Scott finishing third, a rare aspect in previous editions.

"It has been long before we had a local fighting so hard since Marc Cayuex finished third in the 2010 edition," said Chibvuri.