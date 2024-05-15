Web Developer Khadija: A Nutritionist's Unexpected Journey | Jasiri Fund

Program: Jasiri Fund

Location: Kibera, Kenya

Khadija Hamisi’s evolution from a dedicated Nutrition and Dietetics student to a proficient web developer not only shows the transformative impact of the Ajira Program but also reflects this young lady’s multifaceted capabilities. Growing up in Mombasa, her commitment to education was evident from an early age, with her ambition fueled by the success stories of her cousin who studied medicine and travelled abroad for further studies. This passion led her to the Thika School of Medical and Health Science, where she initially pursued a diploma in Nutrition and Dietetics.

The turning point in Khadija's journey came with her enrollment in the Ajira Digital program; a Government of Kenya initiative driven by the Ministry of Information, Communication & Digital Economy with a strategic partnership of the Mastercard Foundation and being implemented by different partners, including Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) and eMobilis. The program seeks to empower over 1 million young people to access digital and digitally-enabled jobs annually in the gig and freelancing economy. Within the Ajira Digital Program is the AjiraForShe apprenticeship program, formulated to address gender inequality in the gig economy.

Khadija is one of the members of the first cohort of the AjiraForShe Program at Madrasa-Tul-Falaah, an Islamic learning institution located in Kibera. She learned about the program through Madam Zena, who teaches at Madrasa-Tul-Falaah and Khadijah was very excited to enrol in the program because she’d heard about online jobs, and she was keen to learn more.

Through the program, Khadija learned about web design, web development, transcription, digital marketing, and took a liking for website development. Her newfound web development proficiency became evident when she designed a website for her mother’s business that served as an online catalogue for her clothing and cosmetics business and the website contributed to an increase in visibility and financial growth.

Guided by Mwalimu Zena, her mentor in the Ajira Digital Program, Khadija completed her training and began freelancing, where she quickly got the opportunity to develop websites for two well-known businesses in Nairobi. From the revenue she has made from the gigs she has secured so far; Khadija is saving towards a bigger project that she hopes develop soon.

Khadija's journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and determination, inspiring those around her to strive for excellence and progress. When asked, "Who is Khadija?" she aptly quoted, "Khadija is an inspired lady, a feminist, a mentor to some." This commitment to mentorship and advocacy for young women became a central part of her identity, aiming to broaden their horizons beyond conventional norms within her community.

The introduction of the Ajira Digital Program and the establishment of an ICT hub in Madrasa-Tul-Falaah marked a great milestone, providing a platform for young women to explore independence and secure alternative income sources. The second cohort of the program at the learning institution now has 14 young women.