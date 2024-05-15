TVET Impact Story - Nyandarua National Polytechnic

Partner Spotlight – The Nyandarua National Polytechnic

Nyandarua National Polytechnic has been on a steady rise since its inception in 2006. Originally founded as an institute of science and technology, it was elevated to a National Polytechnic in 2020. Located in Nyandarua County, seven kilometers from Nyahururu Town, the institution boasts a vibrant community of 3,000 students across nine academic departments: Agriculture, Applied Science, Liberal Studies, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Hospitality, ICT, Business Studies, and Building and Civil Engineering. Beyond academics, the institution also has non-academic departments like Guidance and Counselling, Industry Linkages Office, Performance Contracting, and Quality Assurance.

Under the Young Africa Works in Kenya-TVET program, Nyandarua National Polytechnic has partnered with Canadian institutions Cégep Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Collège Communautaire du Nouveau-Brunswick, and Humber College. Together they have pioneered competency-based education and training (CBET) courses within the Department of Agriculture that complement local business needs and demand for skilled workers. These are Agriculture Extension Level 4, Horticulture Production Levels 4 and 5, and Horticulture Processing Levels 4, 5, and 6.

The first cohort of students enrolled in the Agriculture Extension Level 4 course are currently on a three-month mentorship at local farms. Twenty-one-year-old Kevin Gakambi and 21-year-old Elizabeth Wanjiru Wambugu were drawn to the course's hands-on learning approach. Their training includes the washing, feeding, and milking of dairy animals. Additionally, they have honed their skills in planting beans, maize, and potatoes, gaining valuable insights into the cultivation process and grading techniques. To round out their comprehensive learning experience, they've also been instructed in the art of harvesting sunflowers, which are used in the production of oil and cattle feed.

The Agriculture Extension Level 4 course is tightly aligned with the needs of the job market. Through the Industry Linkages Officer, the institution invited employers to form the Industry Advisory Committee (IAC). This committee has played a pivotal role in enhancing the curriculum, sourced from the TVET-Curriculum, Development, Accreditation and Certification Council (CDACC), ensuring its relevance and effectiveness. Catherine Waruguru Kang'ara, an Assistant Supervisor at Bendor Farm, located in Thika, is a member of the IAC. She stresses the importance of consulting employers as they know well the industry needs, requirements, and the specific skills in demand. The IAC members serve as key contributors in not only shaping the educational landscape but also in providing valuable opportunities for student attachment and future employment.

Thanks to the collaboration with their Canadian counterparts, Nyandarua National Polytechnic has effectively developed learning materials that include occupational standards and assessment tools. The course training is further supported by the procurement of essential equipment, such as hand tools, a feed mixer, a 4,000-square-meter drip irrigation system, and two spacious greenhouses measuring 10 by 24 meters each. These greenhouses boast an irrigation tank and a drip irrigation system.

Anticipating further enhancements, the institution is set to receive a soil laboratory, a horticulture preparation room, and a state-of-the-art smart class. Additionally, the team has undergone extensive training in the areas of gender equality as well as communication, marketing, and outreach. Fueled by optimism, they believe that these newfound skills will play a pivotal role in bolstering enrollment numbers for January 2024, as well as enhance the staff's skills to become better trainers of their current students.

The benefits of the CBET curriculum are already evident among both the teaching and non-teaching staff at Nyandarua National Polytechnic. In an impactful initiative, several trainers participated in a capacity-building workshop facilitated by the Kenya School of TVET (KSTVET) in early 2023. These knowledgeable trainers then shared their newly acquired skills and competencies with their colleagues, adopting the role of "Trainers of Trainers" to empower the entire team. This approach represents a significant shift, transforming the mindset of trainers from a formerly theoretical approach to a more practical and hands-on methodology. This transformative process is not limited to a select few; it is being systematically disseminated to other teaching and non-teaching staff by the KSTVET. This ensures that Nyandarua National Polytechnic aligns seamlessly with the Ministry of Education's directive for all TVET institutions to transition to CBET curriculum, addressing the crucial skills gap among the youth.

Elizabeth's and Kevin's journeys in the Agriculture Extension Level 4 course have been incredibly rewarding. The knowledge and skills obtained from the institution and while on attachment have enabled them to dream big. Having been brought up on a farm, Elizabeth's decision to pursue agriculture was a no-brainer. She witnessed first-hand how the food grown was able to sustain her family and even get her and her siblings through school. She hopes to further her education to the highest level and is intent on starting a poultry business to support her studies. Kevin is keen on rearing chicken and fish, while continuing his current studies. He is particularly interested in black soldier fly farming – a cost-effective and sustainable practice that produces larvae than can be used as fertilizer and feed.

If Kenyan TVET institutions continue to grow skilled trainees like Kevin Gakambi and Elizabeth Wanjiru Wambugu, employers like Catherine are hopeful that this and other CBET graduates will emerge stronger and make a significant impact in the thriving agriculture sector.