Ethiopia, Qatar Senior Commanders Discuss Cooperation in Military Technology

Addis Abeba — A delegation led by Qatar's Military Attaché to Ethiopia, Brigadier General Mohammed Ali Al Hajri met on Tuesday and discussed with Brigadier General Kebede Regasa, Ethiopian Defense University Commander, various issues including enhancing cooperation in military technology excellence between the two countries, according to Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF).

During a visit to the Ethiopian Defense University, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Ali Al Hajri saw the military academic activities being carried out by the university, including study and research areas, and commented that the activities were vital in increasing the country's future modern military technological excellence in various military fields, according to ENDF's readout of the event.

The Commander further explained that by fostering a close relationship between t hi hihe two countries, it was possible to create links in the military educational institutions in many areas of military technology, training, study, and research, among other fields.

Brig. Gen. Kebede on his part highlighted that it was necessary to coordinate and make use of the experiences gained in the educational fields of the military institutions in Ethiopia and Qatar to ensure the effective use of common military technology and further consolidate the multi-faceted relations that already exist between the two countries.

He expressed his belief that the Ethiopian Defense University will further expand cooperation with the military educational institutions of Qatar in all military educational fields including research to use common experiences in the area.

In March this year, Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, met with Ethiopia's senior defense officials led by Defense Minister Abraham and General Abebaw Tadesse, Deputy Chief of General Staff of Ethiopian armed forces, and discussed bolstering military relations between the two countries. The meeting, which was also attended by Brig. Gen. Mohammed Ali Al Hajri, took place on the sidelines of the 8th Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2024) and addressed topics of mutual interest aimed at enhancing strategic military alignments between Ethiopia and Qatar.