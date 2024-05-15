Rwanda: 2024 Elections - Political Parties Forum Warns Against Dirty Money in Campaigns

The National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO) has warned its member organisations against dirty money - money obtained illegally or not through any good or moral means - as they prepare for electoral campaigns. The warning was issued ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections slated for July.

The campaign period for political parties and independent candidates will begin on June 22 and close on July 13.

Speaking during a talk show on the national broadcaster about sources of funding for political parties' campaigns, Abbas Mukama, the NFPO spokesperson, noted that member organisations must avoid dirty money for electoral campaigns.

"If we were not vigilant enough, some people, including terrorists, could tend to finance political parties with the aim to destroy the country. The organic law governing political organisations and politicians clearly explains the sources of financial resources for a political party. These include political party's members' contributions, donations and bequests. RGB [Rwanda Governance Board] has a mandate to curb dirty money among political parties," he said.

However, he explained, donations and bequests exceeding Rwf1 million should be communicated, in writing, to RGB and the Ombudsman's office to explain their sources.

The law states that: "A political organisation or a politician may receive donations and bequests. When the donations and bequests have the value of at least Rwf1 million, a political organisation or a politician informs in writing the authority in charge of registration of political organisations within 30 days from the date of reception, indicating the donor, the type and value of donations, with a copy to the Office of the Ombudsman."

A political organisation, or a politician, are not allowed to receive donations and bequests granted by foreigners, foreign states, non-governmental organisations, faith-based organisations, foreign business companies or industries, and organisations owned by foreigners or in which foreigners are shareholders.

Each financial year, the government equally provides registered political organisations with grants through the authority in charge of registration of political organisations. Government also provides, in the budget, grants for political organisations and independent candidates to support campaign activities. The state's grant provided to support campaign activities is given to a political organisation or an independent candidate that has scored at least five per cent of the votes cast.

Rwf4 billion saved, 100,000 volunteers to help in elections

Oda Gasinzigwa, the chairperson of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), explained that the government will spend slightly above Rwf8 billion on the upcoming elections, a decrease from the Rwf12 billion planned for earlier when parliamentary and presidential polls were expected to be held separately.

"We have saved at least Rwf4 billion because we combined presidential and parliamentary polls," she said, noting that the government will use about 100, 000 voluntary polling agents, an increase from between 60,000 and 70,000.

She said that 2,441 polling sites and 17, 400 polling rooms have been established across the country while 9.5 million people are expected to vote.

The provisional voters' list will be announced not later than June 14, while the final list will be announced on June 29.

Rwandans will go to the polls on July 14 and 16.

For Rwandans abroad, voting for the president and 53 members of parliament will take place on July 14.

For Rwandans in the country, voting for the president and 53 members of parliament takes place on July 15.

On July 16, 24 female members of parliament will be elected by special organs, depending on the administrative structure.

Voting for two members of parliament elected by the National Youth Council and one member of parliament elected by the National Council of Persons with Disabilities will also take place on July 16.