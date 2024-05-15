South Africa: At Least Three Mozambicans Die in Building Collapse in South Africa

13 May 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — At least three Mozambicans have died after a building under construction collapsed, last Monday, in the South African city of George.

According to the Mozambican consul in South Africa, the citizens involved in the tragedy are undocumented. However, the authorities guaranteed that the bodies of these individuals would be transferred to Mozambique.

The authorities also believe there may be more Mozambicans buried in the rubble.

The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to 24, and rescue and recovery efforts are continuing.

Of the 81 people known to have been in the partially-built multi-storey building when it collapsed, 53 have been evacuated, 13 hospitalized, and 28 remain unaccounted for.

The Victoria Street building, believed to have been a block of flats under construction, imploded on Monday last week.

Meanwhile, families are still at the scene, waiting for answers about their loved ones.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.