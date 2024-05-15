South Africa: At Least Three Mozambicans Die in Building Collapse in South Africa

Maputo — At least three Mozambicans have died after a building under construction collapsed, last Monday, in the South African city of George.

According to the Mozambican consul in South Africa, the citizens involved in the tragedy are undocumented. However, the authorities guaranteed that the bodies of these individuals would be transferred to Mozambique.

The authorities also believe there may be more Mozambicans buried in the rubble.

The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to 24, and rescue and recovery efforts are continuing.

Of the 81 people known to have been in the partially-built multi-storey building when it collapsed, 53 have been evacuated, 13 hospitalized, and 28 remain unaccounted for.

The Victoria Street building, believed to have been a block of flats under construction, imploded on Monday last week.

Meanwhile, families are still at the scene, waiting for answers about their loved ones.