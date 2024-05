Tunis, May 15 — The Public Prosecution to the Tunis Court of First Instance on Wednesday issued two detention warrants against journalists Mourad Zeghidi and Borhan Bssais, following their appearance before the Public Prosecution, said lawyer Ghazi Mrasbet.

The lawyer explained in a statement to TAP, that the hearing for both has been set for May 22, pointing out that "the public prosecutor described the charges against them as a misdemeanour, not a crime."