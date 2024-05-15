Ethiopia: Prosperity Party, TPLF Convened for the Third Round of Peace Talks in Mekelle, Tigray

Addis Abeba — The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) convened for their third round of party-to-party political dialogue in Mekelle today, according to state media.

These discussions are integral to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, signed in November 2022, with the aim of addressing political issues underlying the war in the Tigray region.

During the talk, both parties agreed on the agenda order, building upon principles established in previous meetings, and identified key topics for discussion. According to state media, "they reached a consensus to work towards lasting peace, focusing on the first agenda item."

Regarding the recent conflict in Raya Alamata district, representatives from both sides expressed their stance, stating, "Such incidents should not occur and run counter to the peace process." They pledged to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue while fulfilling their political roles.

Furthermore, both parties emphasized the importance of communication efforts supporting peacebuilding and pledged to jointly prevent and address any emerging tensions or conflicts.

Additionally, the PP and TPLF agreed on creating a conducive political environment for the successful implementation of the Pretoria Peace Agreement.

The first party-to-party consultation took place on 02 April in Mekelle. Notable attendees included Adem Farah, Vice President of the Prosperity Party, and other senior party officials, along with representatives from the TPLF led by its Chairman, Debretsion Gebremichael (PhD).

Continuing the dialogue, senior party representatives from the ruling PP and TPLF met on 13 April in Addis Abeba, demonstrating ongoing efforts towards reconciliation and peace-building.