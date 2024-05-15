Uganda: Next Media, HR Managers Association to Foster Capacity Building

In a bid to uphold high ethical and professional standards of human resource professionals, Next Media and the Human Resource Managers Association of Uganda (HRMA) have signed a partnership targeting to train professionals to adapt to the new professional practices and trends in the human resource and reduce unprofessional HR officers.

This comes at a time when instances of incompetence and unethical conduct in Human resource manifest as a lack of understanding of human resource principles and practices bringing about poor decision-making, ineffective communication.

Ronald Bbosa, president of HRMA, says the association is trying to get parliament to endorse HR professionals bill which seeks to regulate HR professionals in the country to be part of the same ethical code of conduct.

"We have had so many challenges getting HR professionals to account in term of what they should be doing so once we are regulated it gives us that platform for us as professionals to be understood as people who stand for protecting the interests of works but also protecting the interests of business," Bbosa said.

Joe Kigozi, Next Media deputy group CEO, underscored the need for organisations to retrain and retool professionals for competence and alignment with the evolving business and employment world.

"For us, this is another way of saying if we must stay on our course and vision to be the leading multimedia group for East Africa, we need to have professionals, we need to be trained to understand the best practices in HR but also the latest trends when it comes to managing people," Kigozi said.