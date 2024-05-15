Uganda: Discipline Key to Success, Shadow Sports Minister Tells Young Athletes

The Shadow Minister of Sports and Bukomansimbi South MP Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo has emphasised the importance of discipline in achieving success, urging young athletes to prioritise it in their pursuit of excellence.

"Discipline is the key to everything," said MP Kayemba Ssolo, speaking at the closing ceremony of the Kayemba Ssolo Bitone Cup football tournament at Butenga Stadium.

"Without discipline, you cannot achieve your goals."

National football team captain Emmanuel Okwi echoed the minister's sentiments, encouraging the young athletes to work hard and remain focused on their goals.

Kawoko emerged champions of the tournament, defeating Kabigi 3-1 goals in the final.

The winners received a trophy, medals, and a cash prize of Shs3 million, while the second runners-up received Shs1.5 million and medals.

Meeru took the third position, and Makoomi took the fourth position, respectively, with cash prizes of Shs500,000 and Shs300,000 with medals.

Topflight side Vipers coach and former Uganda Cranes player Herman Wasswa identified some of the best players for further testing and potential selection into the Uganda Premier League.

Kayemba Ssolo praised the behaviour of the players throughout the tournament, which started in October 2023 with 50 teams.

"We will try to find ways to put Bukomansimbi on the world map, especially in sports," he said.