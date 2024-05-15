Uganda: Police Upbeat Over High Turnup in Constabulary Recruitment

In beefing up law enforcement in Uganda, the Uganda Police Force has proudly announced it has reached an impressive milestone in its recruitment efforts for the Police Constable Program (PCP).

The recruitment ended on Monday May 13, 2024, the force revealed that it has met an astounding 90 percent of its recruitment target.

The police spokesperson Fred Enanga said: "This exercise started on May 6 to May 13, we had to deploy 20 dedicated recruitment teams traversing the length and breadth of the country.

"Covering seven strategically located recruitment centers, these teams worked tirelessly to identify and select candidates who possess the requisite skills, dedication, and commitment to serve and protect their communities".

Enanga expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the recruitment exercise.

"This speaks of the unwavering commitment of the Uganda Police Force to bolster its ranks with capable and dedicated individuals who are ready to uphold the values of integrity, professionalism, and service to the nation," he said.

The recruitment process was characterized by stringent selection criteria, ensuring that only the most qualified candidates were chosen to join the esteemed ranks of the Uganda Police Force.

Prospective recruits underwent rigorous physical fitness tests, aptitude assessments, and thorough background checks to ascertain their suitability for the demanding role of a police constable.

"With the successful completion of the recruitment campaign, the Uganda Police Force is poised to enhance its capacity to maintain law and order, combat crime, and safeguard the safety and security of all Ugandan citizens," Enanga said.

The newly recruited police constables are expected to undergo comprehensive training programs to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively fulfill their duties and responsibilities.