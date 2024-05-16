South Africa: With Election Day a Fortnight Away, the ANC May Be Reclaiming Its Place in Voters' Hearts

analysis

With less than two weeks until the 29 May polls, there is more evidence that the electoral fortunes of the ANC will be under far less severe stress than was initially thought. New polling data suggest the ANC's campaigning is having an impact.

Despite all of the noise at the beginning of the year about the expected demise of the ANC, new polling data point to a party that has made significant progress on the campaign trail.

The Social Research Foundation suggests the ANC's share of the vote is now 45%. While the findings of polls are heavily contested, previous polls by this organisation reflected the ANC as low as 40%, so there has clearly been an improvement.

Second, researchers at the University of Johannesburg's Centre for Social Development in Africa have found that trust in President Cyril Ramaphosa has increased. It rose from 54% in 2019 to 77% by the end of last year. The researchers say, "It does suggest that support for Ramaphosa is greater than that for the ANC."

It is not clear why this is so and whether -- despite the Phala Phala scandal -- Ramaphosa's leadership during the pandemic and the fact that the Zondo Commission has tarnished everyone else increased the levels of trust in him.

Several developments have helped the ANC with voters.

First, Ramaphosa signed the NHI Bill into law on Wednesday. As Daily Maverick's Ferial Haffajee pointed out, what appears...