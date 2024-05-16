Southern Africa: SADC Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo Senior Leadership Conducts Operational Visits

document

To ensure proper operational effectiveness and efficiency, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission to the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) Force Senior Military Leadership led by the Force Commander, Major General Monwabisi Dyakopu conducts regular feedback mechanisms at every level of the chain of command, such as operational visits to the different Contingents and Force Headquarters Units. Such visits are essential for the Force Commander and his leadership to interact with troops and provide directives.

The Force Commander has conducted many of these visits to review operational preparedness. Operational visits provide good feedback on how the force is executing its Mandate in the protection of civilians and how to improve on it. At best, ensure good discipline and field feedback on operations, administration and logistics.

Military readiness is essential to ensure that the SAMIDRC troops are ready and able to complete the Mandate effectively and efficiently. Soldiers are prepared for combat not only by training but also by ensuring that they are well-supplied and equipped. Combat readiness depends heavily on an efficient chain of supplies, training, maintenance, inspection and feedback.

The Force Commander has made operational visits where the Forces are deployed. During the visits, the Force Commander met with both troops and their Commanders. Additionally, the SAMIDRC Leadership uses this opportunity to enhance coordination between the SAMIDRC units and the Democratic Republic of Congo National Army (FARDC) and give directives on how and where to improve to accomplish the objectives of the Mission. In particular, to ensure cooperation to achieve effective protection of civilian populations.

The deployment of the SAMIDRC was approved by the Extraordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Windhoek, Republic of Namibia, on 08 May 2023 as a regional response to address the unstable and deteriorating security situation prevailing in the Eastern DRC. Therefore, in cooperation with FARDC, the SAMIDRC Force Commander assured the FARDC leadership that the Mission will continue to support FARDC to restore peace and stability in the eastern part of the country. It is significant for SAMIDRC Commanders while monitoring and supervising the troops to understand and implement the right leadership style to increase troops' morale.