Uganda: Angry Woman Confiscates Census Tablet Over Enumerator's Debt

Police in Jinja are holding a 29-year-old businesswoman over allegation of confiscating a tablet from an enumerator who was doing her lawful duties in the ongoing National Housing and Population Census 2024.

Ms Jennifer Awori, a fish dealer based at Kisima II Island on Lake Victoria in Jinja City East, pounced on 34-year-old Annette Kibekityo, who owed her money.

Ms Awori reportedly grabbed the gadget, government property, as collateral for the debt.

She claimed that Ms Kibekityo, a teacher by profession but deals in fish business, took 200kg of Tilapia and Nile Perch a year ago but she disappeared since then, only to resurface while brandishing a tablet used for entering data during ongoing population and housing census.

In a bid to reclaim her money, Ms Awori, who surprisingly had no idea that Kibekityo was engaged in an important national duty, thought the expensively looking tablet would force the fellow woman to cough her money.

She rushed with the tablet to the area vice chairman only identified as Kategere, who sensed danger and reported the matter to Walukuba Police Station.

The cops at Walukuba also feared tampering with the matter and rushed the file to the Central Police Station in Jinja City.

They say if you are unlucky even cold potatoes can burn you, now poor Jennifer Awori is facing a very serious offence of sabotage of government programmes as well as assault, both criminal offences that can easily make her spend some good years in the coolers of Kirinya Prison.

Meanwhile, Annette has picked PF3 form from the police to bolster her case against Awori.

Credible sources say Kibekityo will resume her duties tomorrow.

The Kiira RegionPolice spokesperson, SP James Mubi, was still tight lipped about the matter, referring the Nile Post to the City census officer.

Police have always warned members of the general public against holding the law in their hands since two wrongs do not make a right.