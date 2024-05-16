opinion

As the 2025 presidential elections approach, there is a growing sentiment among Malawians that incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera may not be able to secure a second term in office.

Despite his sweet rhetorical speech, Chakwera's administration has faced significant challenges that have eroded public confidence and support.

In this article, we will explore why Chakwera could be easily defeated in the upcoming elections based on his track record and the current political landscape in Malawi.

One of the key factors that could work against Chakwera in the 2025 elections is the issue of rising prices of essential goods.

Since coming into power, Chakwera's government has been unable to control inflation and has overseen a significant increase in the prices of basic commodities.

For example, the cost of fertilizer, maize, sugar, and other essential goods has skyrocketed under his leadership, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary Malawians to make ends meet.

Promises made by Chakwera during his campaign, such as the affordable pricing of fertilizer, have not materialized, leaving many feeling betrayed and disillusioned.

The failure to deliver on key campaign promises has not only led to economic hardship for many Malawians but has also eroded trust in the government.

The lack of transparency and accountability in Chakwera's administration has further exacerbated these issues, with many accusing the government of corruption and mismanagement.

In addition to economic concerns, Chakwera's leadership style and decision-making have also come under scrutiny.

His attempts to destabilize the opposition party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), by sending key figures such as Kondwani Nankhumwa backfired, leading to a resurgence in support for the DPP, which has become a force to reckon with.

Malawians are fed up with President Lazarus Chakwera's administration and the disappointments they have faced under his leadership.

This has led to a growing sentiment that Chakwera may be easily defeated in the 2025 presidential elections.

While Chakwera has struggled to deliver on his promises and address key issues facing the country, there is a sense among many Malawians that former President Peter Mutharika may be a viable alternative due to his legacy of governance.

One of the key reasons why Malawians may vote for Peter Mutharika in the upcoming elections is his track record of economic stability and growth during his time in office.

Mutharika's administration was characterized by fiscal responsibility and a focus on economic development, which led to improvements in key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation.

Malawians remember Mutharika's efforts to stimulate the economy and create opportunities for small businesses, which brought tangible benefits to many citizens.

In contrast, Chakwera's failure to control inflation and address rising prices of essential goods has left many feeling financially insecure and disillusioned.

Another factor that could work in Mutharika's favor is his commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

During his tenure, Mutharika took steps to combat corruption and promote good governance, which earned him respect among Malawians.

His efforts to strengthen institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority were seen as crucial steps towards rooting out corruption and promoting accountability in government.

In contrast, Chakwera's administration has been marred by allegations of corruption and mismanagement, leading to a loss of trust in the government and its leadership.

Mutharika's legacy also includes his investment in key infrastructure projects that aimed to improve the quality of life for Malawians.

His initiatives to upgrade roads, bridges, and public facilities were seen as essential for connecting communities and fostering economic growth.

Many Malawians appreciate the tangible impact of these projects on their daily lives and believe that Mutharika's focus on infrastructure development was a step in the right direction.

In comparison, Chakwera's lack of progress in key areas such as infrastructure development has left many feeling that his administration has not lived up to expectations.

Furthermore, Mutharika's leadership style and experience in governance are viewed as strengths that could benefit Malawi in the long run.

His calm demeanor, strategic decision-making, and ability to work across party lines were seen as qualities that engendered confidence and stability during his presidency.

Malawians remember Mutharika's efforts to unite the country and promote national unity, which were seen as important for fostering social cohesion and progress.

In contrast, Chakwera's leadership style has been criticized for being divisive and lacking in consensus-building, which has led to internal conflicts within his own party and a sense of uncertainty among the populace.

In conclusion, Malawians may vote for Peter Mutharika in the 2025 presidential elections based on his legacy of economic stability, commitment to transparency and accountability, focus on infrastructure development, and leadership experience.

While Chakwera's administration has faltered in delivering on its promises and addressing key issues facing the country, Mutharika's track record of governance and his vision for Malawi's future may resonate with voters who are seeking a change in leadership. It remains to be seen whether Malawians will ultimately decide to support Mutharika and his vision for a better Malawi in the upcoming elections.

The failure to effectively address internal divisions within his own party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has further weakened Chakwera's position and exposed his inability to govern effectively.

Furthermore, Chakwera's lack of concrete achievements and tangible progress in key areas such as infrastructure development and social welfare programs has left many questioning his ability to lead the country.

While he may have initially gained popularity for his promises of change and reform, the reality of his administration's performance has fallen short of expectations.

The recent snap survey conducted revealed that a significant number of Malawians are dissatisfied with Chakwera's leadership and would not support his re-election bid.

While there is still time for him to address these issues and regain public trust, the current political climate in Malawi suggests that his chances of securing a second term are slim.

Malawians are demanding accountability, transparency, and real change from their leaders, and it remains to be seen whether Chakwera can rise to the occasion and deliver on their expectations.