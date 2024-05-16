Morocco Opens Investigation Into Kidnapping of Moroccan Nationals By Criminal Gangs in Myanmar

Casablanca — The King's Attorney General at the Casablanca Court of Appeal opened an investigation following the sequestration of Moroccan nationals by criminal gangs operating in Myanmar, in the border areas with Thailand.

Some victims and families of victims were heard, in particular those who had filed complaints, the King's Attorney General said in a press release.

The results of the preliminary investigation revealed that these are criminal gangs specializing in human trafficking which operate in the border areas of Myanmar and lure their victims with handsome-salary jobs in international e-commerce companies in these areas, the same source noted.

It turned out, however, that this approach was only a scam to lure, sequester and force them to work in harsh conditions.

Calling for caution and vigilance to face these recruitment attempts, still underway via Internet as well as through some intermediaries in Morocco or abroad, the Public Prosecutor's Office stresses the he follows the investigations carried out by the competent services to shed light on the ins and outs of these facts and to arrest all the people suspected of being involved in these crimes.