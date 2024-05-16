South Africa: Denosa Welcomes the Signing of NHI Bill By President

15 May 2024
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) warmly welcomes the signing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa today, which marks a remarkable move away from the undesirable legacy of two unequal healthcare systems in one country.

The signing of the Bill will further make way for the implementation of what will now become Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in South Africa, where everyone will have equal access to quality healthcare based on their healthcare needs and not based on how deep their pockets are.

From a nursing service perspective, this move will add confidence and improve job satisfaction to the nursing professionals, who are the majority healthcare professionals in the healthcare system, as they will be able to provide comprehensive healthcare services to their patients without having to worry about unavailability of medication, equipment and resources, which are the areas that will be overseen by the various relevant independent governance structures and sub-committees of the NHI.

Furthermore, the signing of the NHI Bill finally fulfills the nurses' pledge of services which, in parts, say, "The total health of my patients will be my first consideration", and "I will not permit consideration of religion, nationality, race or social standing to intervene between my duty and my patient."

The signing of the Bill also fulfills Section 27 (1)(a) of the country's Constitution, which says "everyone has the right to have access to healthcare services, including reproductive health care..."

Read the original article on COSATU.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Congress of South African Trade Unions. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.