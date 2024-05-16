Zimbabwe-Korea Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Through 30th Anniversary Taekwondo Championship

The National Taekwondo Championship, known as the Korean Ambassadors Cup, over the weekend took centre stage commemorating three decades of diplomatic relations between Zimbabwe and the Republic of Korea.

With 22 clubs participating, the tournament was a showcase of skill and prowess in the martial art, bringing together enthusiasts from across the country.

In a notable gesture underscoring the enduring friendship between the two nations, Korean Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Jae Kyung PARK, pledged to donate Taekwondo kits to the Zimbabwe Taekwondo Association. Speaking about the initiative, Ambassador PARK expressed his profound happiness, remarking, "Since I was appointed Ambassador to Zimbabwe, this is my happiest day. I cannot explain my happiness." He also extended an invitation for the association to his residency in June for the official equipment donation ceremony.

The presence of Dr. Jenfan Muswere, Acting Minister of Sports and Recreation, as the guest of honor underscored the significance of the occasion. Dr. Muswere lauded the Ambassador's initiative, emphasizing its role in solidifying bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Korea. The donation of Taekwondo equipment is expected to catalyze the sport's development in Zimbabwe, fostering greater cooperation between the two nations.

The National Taekwondo Championship not only celebrated athletic excellence but also served as a testament to the enduring bond between Zimbabwe and Korea. Through the shared passion for Taekwondo, the event highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, marking a significant milestone in their diplomatic journey.