South Africa: 400 Junior Border Guards to Be Deployed to Country's Ports of Entry

The Border Management Authority (BMA) will on Thursday host a pass out parade for 400 new recruits who have completed their training at the South African Police Training College in Pretoria West.

The Junior Border Guards are to be deployed at the various ports of entry throughout the country.

They will be officially assigned as law enforcement officers with the responsibility to arrest and deport illegal migrants across all ports of entry.

"This important event comes during South Africa's 30 years of democracy following years of struggle to curb illegal movement at ports of entry and along the borderline. In the backdrop of an ever-challenging border environment, these border guards are expected to stand firm, protecting the country's borders with vigilance and valour," said the BMA in a statement.

It said being a border guard in South Africa requires one to "have unwavering dedication to the nation, displaying commitment by being patriotic and having an indomitable spirit of rejecting negative persuasion".

"Our nation's borders are complex and therefore require discipline and courage to carry out the border management mandate. In other settings, daily you are faced with illegal migrants attempting to enter the country or smuggle illegal goods in or out of South Africa," the BMA said.

Commissioner of Border Management Authority, Dr Michael Masiapato, said: "On the day, the nation will witness the culmination of the physical and mental training, with displays expected to be done on the ground during the event.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will celebrate not only their achievements but also reaffirm our steadfast support to the border guards. They are to be officially adorned not just as defenders of borders; they are the guardians of our freedom, the sentinels of our sovereignty."

More than 100 border management response vehicles will also be displayed at the passing out parade.

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially launched the Border Management Authority in Musina last year

At the time, he said the authority will provide a sustainable solution to the structural challenges of border security, control and coordination.

The Border Management Authority is now the third armed service in South Africa after the South African National Defence Force and the South African Police Service.