Somalia: Somali Foreign Minister Meets His Kuwaiti Counterpart to Discuss Areas of Bilateral Cooperation

15 May 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Ahmed Maalem Faqi Ahmed, held a meeting, today Tuesday, in Manama, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the sister state of Kuwait, His Excellency Mr. Abdullah Ali Abdullah El-Ahya, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Preparatory Meeting of the Council of the Arab States University at the summit level in its session The 33rd Ordinary, hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain, looking into strengthening relations and expanding the scope of bilateral cooperation.

The deliberations focused on exploring concrete avenues and promoting innovative cooperation strategies, aimed at amplifying the mutual pursuit of prosperity and lasting partnerships for sustainable development.

