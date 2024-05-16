Africa: Nick Cannon Set to Host 'Wild N Out' Show in Africa

This latest information about the show comes after Nick Cannon visited Botswana on May 10, 2024, as part of his Forbes Under 30 Africa submission, during which he gave insights into his entrepreneurial accomplishments and career.

American Comedian and actor, Nick Cannon, has announced an African version of his popular comedy and rap battle show, 'Wild N Out'.

The "Drumline" actor announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, asking each of the selected African countries to present their best comedian or most entertaining personality to be cast in order to compete in the show.

The African countries mentioned in the post were Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, Egypt, Morocco, Ethiopia, Somalia, Cape Town, and Johannesburg.

Africa, are you ready?! We bringing Wildnout to the Motherland!! I'm looking for the funniest & most talented people on the Continent! Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda, Botswana, Ghana, Egypt , Morocco, Ethiopia, Somalia, Capetown and Johannesburg! What Country has the best comedians? We... pic.twitter.com/pfigF7goDM-- Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) May 13, 2024

Wild 'n Out is an American comedy show that features rap battles and improvisational games between two groups of contestants: the red and green teams. The show is hosted by musician and comedian Nick Cannon on MTV. It also features artists, actors entertainers and comedians who participate in a list of musical challenges. The show has been airing consistently for 12 seasons with 26 episodes since 2005.

Nicholas Scott Cannon popularly known as, Nick Cannon, is an American comedian, television host, actor, and rapper. He is famous for his appearances in Hollywood movies including Drumline, Love Don't Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce. He was also the host of America's Got Talent, The Masked Singer and The Nick Cannon Show.