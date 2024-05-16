Uganda: Govt Gives 14 New Districts Road Units Worth Shs59bn

A total of 14 new districts have each received a road unit comprising a motor grader and wheel loader.

The 14 recipients of the road units include Bugweri, Kalaki, Kapelabyong, Kalenga, Kassanda, Kitagwenda , Kazo, Kwania, Kikuube, Madi-Okollo, Nabilatuk , Obongi, Rwampara and Terego.

The road units cost shs59 billion.

Speaking during the ceremony to flag off the units at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said whereas previously the new districts tried to borrow road equipment from the mother districts, these efforts were futile.

She said this prompted government to consider procuring new road units for the newly created districts.

"The provision of new road equipment to the new districts is therefore a welcome gesture by government which will improve both inter and intra connectivity within the districts," Nabbanja said.

"The provision of road equipment to new districts underscores our commitment to equitable development and inclusive growth. By extending access to modern machinery and technology to previously underserved areas, we empower local authorities to effectively maintain and expand their road networks, thereby fostering economic activity, enhancing mobility, and improving access to services for residents."

Nabbanja said in June 2012, government made a policy shift from contracting the road maintenance works in Local Governments to force account after the district and urban road management and maintenance framework was reviewed and the direct labour (Force Account) was re-introduced.

According to the Prime Minister, President Museveni in 2014 directed that all districts be re-equipped with more robust equipment to further strengthen force account with provision of 1,151 pieces of road equipment that were acquired from Japan in 2017.

Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala said that whereas previously, all districts received a complete set of road units comprising a motor grader, one vibro roller, one-wheel loader, one water bowser and two dump trucks, this has not been the case with the 14 newly created districts.

He said government is constrained by funds.

"We promise to complete this unit when we get funds. The money will be found, if not this budget, the next one," Gen Katumba said.

The minister however, warned districts against misuse of the equipment.

He said his ministry has created a dashboard that will be monitoring this equipment and any form of misuse will be punished.

"A number of measures have been put in place to ensure the new districts look after the equipment properly. We have paid a lot of attention to detain in ensuring this road equipment is not misused. My ministry prepared a set of guidelines for use and care of equipment and were distributed to CAOs. Additionally, each CAO signed an MOU with my ministry to ensure the guidelines are adhered to. Abuse of equipment will lead to its withdraw."