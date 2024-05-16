South Africa: Cosatu Applauds President Cyril Ramaphosa's Signing of the Long Overdue National Health Insurance Bill

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) applauds President Cyril Ramaphosa's signing the long overdue National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill. The Federation is heartened that the President and the African National Congress led government and Parliament stood up to insatiable lobbying by business to prevent today's signing of the NHI Bill. Pandering to the vested interests of private industry's lust for profits at the expense of the health of millions of ordinary South Africans would have marked a dark day in our democracy.

The NHI Bill and policy mandate have been adopted by Cabinet, passed by both Houses of Parliament and received overwhelming support from thousands of workers attending countless public hearings on the NHI Bill over the past 5 years. The Federation remains convinced that South Africa's myriad of healthcare crises require the creation of a National Health Insurance (NHI).

COSATU and the overwhelming majority of workers are in support of an NHI. Society cannot afford to normalise 30 years into democracy the reality that most South Africans, in particular the working class, lack access to quality and affordable health care. This is not due to lack of resources but to their skewed distribution. We cannot continue to place the profit margins of private industry above the needs of society.

South Africa spends 8.5% of its Gross Domestic Product on healthcare. This is higher than many industrialised and peer nations. However, half of this is spent on the 16% of society fortunate enough to have medical aid. The other half is spent on public health care for the 84% dependent upon the state. As a result, we have first class but under-utilised private health care available for 16% but charged at exorbitant prices and public health care overwhelmed with long queues, critical post vacancies, aging infrastructure and shortages and thus battling to provide basic health care for the 84% of society.

Consequently, many workers and their families are infected and dying from easily preventable and manageable diseases. Workers fortunate enough to have medical aid, battle to afford to pay the ever-increasing medical tariffs. Most workers' medical aids are depleted halfway through the year and are shamefully saddled with unaffordable co-payments. They are often forced to forego necessary but unaffordable treatment. The economy needs a healthy workforce if it is to meet its full potential.

The reality is that South Africa's public and private health care systems are broken and unsustainable. It is critical Government move with speed to resource and build a quality NHI that will guarantee quality, accessible and affordable universal health coverage for all South Africans. Internationally the equivalents of an NHI in Scandinavia and elsewhere have worked well and provide positive models for South Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Health Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We cannot afford to be a nation 30 years after 1994 that still grapples with the racially skewed distribution of resources and access to health care. The right to life and access to health care are inalienable constitutional rights. It is time all South Africans enjoy these rights. COSATU celebrates President Cyril Ramaphosa's assenting to this historic and progressive Bill that will change the lives of millions of destitute South Africans.Issued by COSATU.

For further information please contact:

Matthew Parks

Acting National Spokesperson & Parliamentary Coordinator

Cell: 082 785 0687

Amandla!